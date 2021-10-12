Despite heightened tensions, Taiwan seems unconcerned about a war with China.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait are thought to be rising, but recent polls suggest that the Taiwanese public is unconcerned, believing that a war with China is unlikely and that American support will be forthcoming if needed.

Taiwan’s opposition-run Intelligentsia Taipei released its inaugural public opinion poll on September 29, finding that 50.2 percent of respondents were unconcerned about the potential of conflict, compared to 42.5 percent who were. A majority of 58.8% said a conflict with China would be unlikely in the next ten years, but 17.6% thought it was likely. Only 2.2 percent of those polled were confident that conflict would break out this decade.

Between September 15 and 17, the think tank collected 1,074 phone surveys from Taipei City citizens over the age of 20 asking them what they would do if war broke out across the Taiwan Strait. The most common response was 40.2 percent saying they would resist and collaborate with the government, while 36% indicated they would not resist a Chinese attack.

In the same poll, 46.3 percent expected specific support from the US, while 34.1 percent thought the US would not come to Taiwan’s aid (the second most popular option).

This confidence in US support was reflected even more strongly in a study released on August 10 by the pro-independence Taiwan New Constitution Foundation (TNC), which interviewed 1,071 adults over the age of 18 in Taiwan by phone between August 3 and 6.

TNC’s poll found strongly favourable opinions of the United States and Japan (75.6 percent and 83.9 percent, respectively), as well as equally negative views of China (70.2 percent), which corresponded to the conclusions of a Pew Research Center research issued on June 30.

Exactly 70% of those polled said the US would likely assist Taiwan if China launched an invasion, while 64.1 percent believed Japan would likely assist, and 64.3 percent said they would take up arms themselves—36 percent answered with certainty.

On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing’s hope that democratic Taiwan will be brought under its authority, saying that “unification” by peaceful means—under China’s “one nation, two systems” formula—was favored.

The government has been rejected by Taiwan’s main political parties. This is a condensed version of the information.