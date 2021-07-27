Despite harsh criticism, China claims that its talks with the US are “honest and helpful.”

Despite giving senior Biden official Wendy Sherman a critical earful in a performative show that has been hailed with praise among its citizenry, China has described recent meetings with her as “deep, candid, and beneficial.”

Sherman became the highest-ranking Biden administration ambassador to set foot in China during a last-minute trip to Tianjin on Sunday and Monday. Although it is unclear whether Washington anticipated Beijing’s harsh reaction, the trip appeared to serve the vital objective of continuing high-level dialogue at a time when the two nations’ relations are badly strained.

After her brief meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, she issued six official comments and two declarations in response to her conversations with Xie Feng, a foreign ministry official in charge of US affairs. All eight notices were harsh rebukes of US efforts to influence China’s actions.

“During the talks, China confronted existing problems in the bilateral relationship head-on, candidly explained China’s attitude and position on developing relations with the US, expressed unequivocal opposition to US interference in China’s internal affairs and harming China’s interests, and made clear that the US must change course and correct its mistakes,” China’s Foreign Ministry said.

Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea are among the so-called “red line” topics that Xie has warned the US about.

, After Sherman expressed the Biden administration’s worries about tensions in the Taiwan Strait, human rights violations against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Hong Kong’s crackdown on democratic freedoms, and China’s attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas, Zhao said.

Following the meeting, the Chinese official informed state-run media that he had given Sherman two lists of top US “wrongdoings,” as well as urgent requests, including the relaxation of sanctions against Chinese officials and organizations, and the dismissal of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition request.

The critical attitude appeared to be well-received by the Chinese public, with local media sites applauding Xie in particular, claiming that he had been pushed to stardom overnight, similar to the achievements of foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi following his fiery speech. This is a condensed version of the information.