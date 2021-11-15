Despite growing international concern, China remains silent about the tennis star.

China remained mute on Monday in the face of mounting international alarm about tennis star Peng Shuai, who has gone missing after accusing a powerful politician of sexual abuse, marking the first time the #MeToo movement has reached the ruling Communist Party’s highest levels.

Peng’s claims should be “investigated fully, honestly, transparently, and without censorship,” the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said in a statement on Sunday, after American great Chris Evert expressed concerns for the former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion’s safety.

However, details of Peng’s purported allegations, which he made earlier this month, that the former vice president