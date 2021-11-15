Despite growing concern, China remains silent on tennis star Peng Shuai.

China remained mute on Monday as fears grew for tennis star Peng Shuai, who has gone missing since accusing a powerful official of sexual assault — the first time the #MeToo movement has reached the ruling Communist Party’s highest levels.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) demanded on Sunday that Peng’s charges be “investigated fully, honestly, transparently, and without censorship,” and current and past players have expressed concern for Peng’s safety on social media.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, was asked to react to the increasing questions.