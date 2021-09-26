Despite French ire, the EU and the US will seek shared technology rules.

The EU and the US will begin a difficult attempt this week to strengthen links on technology regulation, but France will oppose the project in the wake of a spat with Washington over a submarine contract.

Despite attempts by Paris to postpone the meeting in retaliation for the AUKUS pact, which saw Canberra cancel a multibillion-dollar submarine order from France, high-level discussions will commence on Wednesday in the US city of Pittsburgh.

Following a summit in June, the EU-US Trade and Technology Council was formed to address concerns such as aligning their tactics on regulating internet behemoths and defending democratic ideals.

The Europeans requested the meeting because they want to see tangible signs of increased transatlantic collaboration after years of tensions under former President Donald Trump, particularly on trade.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will represent President Joe Biden’s administration.

Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, EU executive vice presidents, will oversee discussions on the European side.

The talks, according to Vestager, the EU’s top tech policymaker, will aim to improve cooperation “in the areas where there is a common sense of values being two big, ancient democracies.”

The growth of China was left unmentioned in her remarks, with Washington reportedly pressuring its EU allies to join forces in isolating Beijing on the global stage.

This is being challenged in Europe, where powerful member states such as France and Germany are wary of following Washington’s increased assertiveness blindly.

In a study for the Peterson Institute in Washington, former EU trade head Cecilia Malmstrom and analyst Chad Bown said, “European leaders want to avoid the TTC just becoming an ineffective exercise in China-bashing.”

The Trade and Tech Council’s discussions in Pittsburgh, a rust-belt city that has transformed into a tech hub, are merely the first phase, with a second round planned in the spring, according to Vestager.

At a meeting on Friday, EU officials claimed France severely criticized the discussions, reminding member states that previous attempts to expand trade ties with Washington had failed.

With memories still vivid of the failed attempt to reach an ambitious agreement during the Obama administration, Dombrovskis, who is also the EU’s trade commissioner, stressed that the latest endeavor was not an attempt to seal a trade deal.

The European Commission, which is in charge of the EU's 27 member states' trade policy, also failed to reach an agreement.