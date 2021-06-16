Despite fears, China insists that radiation levels at the Taishan nuclear power plant are normal.

Following recent claims of a fission gas leak, Beijing maintains the safety of its nuclear power plant in southern China is “assured.”

The Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province, according to Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, satisfied all technical standards. “In the surrounding environment, no irregularities in radiation levels have been detected.”

He stated, “Its safety is guaranteed.”

Concerns over one of the plant’s two reactors surfaced on Monday, after a CNN investigation revealed that the plant’s French partner operator Framatome had written to the US twice in June to request technical assistance.

The state-owned China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), which was placed on the Trump administration’s entity list, has the controlling share in the Taishan project. The French company needed US authority to help with what Framatome characterized as a “imminent radiation hazard.”

The Chinese authorities disregarded worries about safety at the site in Taishan, which is around 80 miles west of Hong Kong and has a population of just under 1 million people. Guangdong, on the other hand, is the country’s largest province, with a population of roughly 115 million people.

“China values nuclear safety and has created a nuclear safety oversight system in accordance with international norms and national conditions,” Zhao of the foreign ministry said.

“China’s nuclear power plants have a strong track record,” he continued. There have been no instances that have had a negative impact on the environment or public health.”

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, when contacted by email on Monday, directed this website to the Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Company (TNPC), which had a statement on its website that appeared to pre-empt the CNN report.

CGN said ongoing tests in and around the plant revealed environmental indicators were “normal” in a notification posted to the company’s website late Sunday.

Despite the operator’s denial and Beijing’s official stance on the issue, there has been minimal media coverage in China. Neither Xinhua nor CCTV, the country’s official news agency, have mentioned the incident in Chinese or English.

On Tuesday, CGTN, CCTV’s international arm, broadcast a brief story alleging that China had “slammed the US administration for a misleading report” on the suspected leak.

It was, according to a Framatome spokeswoman on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.