Despite falling short of the vaccine goal, New Zealand has lifted the last COVID lockdown measures.

Despite not hitting their initial vaccination goal, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated Monday that Auckland’s COVID-19 restrictions would be withdrawn and the country will migrate to a new “traffic light” system based on vaccine passports.

During the first 18 months of the pandemic, the country was free of outbreaks, but a Delta variant epidemic in August ended that record. As a result of the statement, the last of the lockdown measures imposed in New Zealand’s largest city in response to the variation would be lifted.

The traffic light system will assign colors to places to indicate what limitations are required to control outbreaks. Even with proof of vaccination, green requires limited limitations, yellow requires mask wearing and distance, and red necessitates limiting gatherings. New Zealanders will also need to show proof of vaccination in order to enter public locations such as restaurants and concert venues.

According to the Associated Press, Ardern set a goal last month to have 90 percent of all eligible persons fully vaccinated across the country’s 20 health districts before implementing the new method. Currently, roughly 83 percent of New Zealanders aged 12 and over are completely vaccinated, while this figure can drop as low as 73 percent in some health districts.

“The harsh reality is that Delta is here and will not go away,” Ardern added. “While no country has ever been able to totally eradicate Delta once it has arrived, New Zealand is in a better position than others to deal with it.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Vaccination regulations and pandemic restrictions have sparked increasingly violent protests against the government. And polls suggest that support for Ardern and her liberal government has dwindled since their overwhelming election victory little over a year ago, despite the fact that they are still more popular than their conservative opponents.

With roughly 200 new illnesses recorded each day, the current outbreak appears to have steadied considerably, with the most of them occurring in Auckland. Since the pandemic began, about 85 New Zealanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and the country has reported about 40 viral deaths out of a population of 5 million.

The government should have reopened sooner, according to opposition legislator David Seymour, who leads the libertarian ACT Party. This is a condensed version of the information.