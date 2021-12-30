Despite Duterte’s South China Sea flip-flops, America’s popularity among Filipinos is rising.

Despite President Duterte’s South China Sea flip-flops, which strained relations between the two countries, Filipinos had high regard for America as a global leader. According to the most recent Gallup poll, 71 percent of Filipinos approve of America’s global leadership in 2021, up from 64 percent in 2016. It is America’s second highest ranking out of all the countries covered in the survey.

There was a period when the Philippines and the United States were close partners working to contain China’s South China Sea ambitions and maintain the open sea status of the South China Sea. The Philippines filed an arbitral procedure against China before Rodrigo Duterte was elected President, challenging China’s “maritime entitlements.” In essence, Manila wanted to put a stop to Beijing’s activities in the South China Sea, which China considers to be its whole sea. And it has made it plain that it is willing to go to any length to assert control over every single natural and man-made island in the area.

The situation between the two close friends changed when Duterte was elected President of the Philippines and the Arbitral Tribunal decided in the Philippines’ favor, implying that China has no historic claim to the South China Sea. The Philippines, which initiated the proceedings, and the United States, which wants the South China Sea to be open, scored a major victory.

The verdict initially pushed the two friends closer together, with President Duterte giving a clear message to China: stay away from our country or face a “bloody” clash.

Then came the first flop, which drove a wedge between the two sides: Duterte reversed his position, siding with China in the issue, and seeking a “divorce” from the United States.

Beijing, it appears, had made a few commitments to Manila. One of them was the pledge to fund Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” project, as indicated by the significant increase in Chinese investments in 2018, which topped the list of foreign investments that year.

The “Build, Build, Build” mantra is at the heart of Duterte’s economic growth strategy, which aims to boost productivity, reduce transportation costs, and boost international competitiveness.

The second flop came a few months later, when Duterte changed his mind and told the world that he didn’t want to forsake the US military alliance.

The third mistake came when he referred to China as a "friend" in the South China Sea conflicts, echoing the Philippines' view that it should seek a "divorce" from.