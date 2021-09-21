Despite doubts about his guilt, a date has been set for a US man’s execution.

Despite remaining questions about the man’s guilt and a recommendation by the state’s parole board to commute his sentence, authorities in the US state of Oklahoma scheduled the execution of a prisoner for November on Monday.

Julius Jones, 41, was sentenced to death in 2002 for the murder of a businessman, which he has always disputed.

Jones, who is Black, alleges that he was treated unfairly throughout his trial, that he was framed by the real offender, and that his initial attorney failed to adequately represent him.

His case has been the topic of a documentary series and a podcast, and he has garnered support from a number of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, who believes he is innocent.

Jones has exhausted all legal and appeals options, despite the Oklahoma Parole Board’s recommendation last week that his sentence be commuted to life in prison.

Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, now has the last say, and has stated that he will carefully consider the matter.

Jones’ lawyer Amanda Bass claimed the court went ahead and established his execution date for November 18 without waiting for the governor’s approval, as well as dates for six other executions.

In a statement, Bass urged the governor to grant Jones a commutation, saying, “Oklahoma must not allow an innocent man to be executed.”

After two failed fatal injections, Oklahoma suspended the death penalty and hasn’t carried out a criminal execution in the last six years.

Inmate Clayton Lockett died after allegedly suffering for 43 minutes during a botched execution attempt in 2014, and inmate Charles Warner screamed that his body was “on fire” before dying during an execution in which officials employed a non-standard deadly medication mix in 2015.