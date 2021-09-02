Despite Delta, jobless claims in the United States have reached a new pandemic low.

New unemployment benefit filings in the United States fell to a new pandemic low last week, according to government statistics released Thursday, a promising indication for the labor economy as it continues to be disrupted by the Delta variety.

In the week ending August 28, the Labor Department reported a seasonally adjusted 340,000 new aid files, down 14,000 from the previous week’s upwardly corrected figure and the lowest since Covid-19 forced millions of layoffs in March 2020.

Another 102,405 non-seasonally adjusted filings were made under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program to help freelancers who aren’t ordinarily eligible for assistance, down 14,000 from the previous week.

As the new claims were lower than expected, Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics cautioned that they may not reflect employment growth because companies may be holding off on hiring while they wait to see how bad the virus’s fast-spreading Delta form will spread.

“Despite the spike in Covid cases across the southeastern part of the country, this is a new cycle low, and the trend in claims is still declining. But claims give us nothing about the hiring rate, which appears to be the hardest hurt by the Delta cut,” he wrote in a note.

Shepherdson said that the Labor Department’s August employment report, which will be released on Friday, will indicate a deceleration in job creation.

The figures come ahead of the expiration on September 6 of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs, both of which Congress established as emergency measures when the pandemic began and will now be phased down.

More than 5.4 million persons were receiving PUA benefits and 3.8 million were receiving PEUC aid as of August 14, the most recent week for which data is available – the majority of them will no longer be receiving unemployment aid after next week.

“Today’s Labor Department study comes as millions of Americans prepare for terrible suffering as the Delta variation spreads across the country,” said Andrew Stettner of the progressive think group The Century Foundation, which has been tracking the impact of the benefits’ termination.