Despite Covid and fires, the Greek economy will grow, according to the Minister.

The Greek economy will be able to survive the Covid-19 pandemic and major wildfires this year, thanks to higher-than-expected tourism arrivals, according to the finance minister.

“Compared to last year, this is a good year. In terms of tourism arrivals, it’s substantially better than our estimates,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Mega TV.

“Our 3.6 percent (economic) growth prediction for this year is certainly realistic, and may even be overly conservative,” he said.

Greece had expected revenue to rebound at only 45 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, but arrivals are now at 70 percent, according to Staikouras.

After a sustained push to vaccinate residents on islands and other tourist sites, Greece reopened to international visitors in May.

Tourism is extremely important to the Greek economy, accounting for 20% of GDP.

The results have been mainly positive, with just minor viral increases.

Following a rash of instances, the popular island of Mykonos was placed under curfew in July. In recent days, similar limitations were enforced in Zakynthos and two cities in Crete.

Since 2020, Greece has spent billions of dollars to keep businesses afloat during lockdowns, and more money will be needed to keep residents afloat in places affected by wildfires in the last three weeks.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were burned in Evia, Arcadia, and the outskirts of Athens as a result of a long-running firestorm that began in late July and accelerated last week during the country’s worst heatwave in decades.

In the aftermath of the fire calamity, Staikouras stated the government would spend an additional 500 million euros ($586 million) this year.