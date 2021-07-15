Despite condemnation over camps, China claims that the people of Xinjiang are happier.

According to a Chinese government report, Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang are experiencing a “optimal period of development” thanks to the Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping.

The State Council of China released a white paper on Wednesday that contradicted the narrative put presented by rights groups and the powerful testimony of survivors and family members. Beijing claims that complaints of human rights abuses in the country’s northwest have been made up.

The study, which was broadcast by China’s official news agency Xinhua, appears to be part of a concerted attempt to refute charges of mistreatment in the autonomous territory and deliberately influence public perceptions of human rights, freedom, and democracy.

The paper, titled “Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang,” claims that Xinjiang has been a part of China since 60 BCE. It also mentions that the region was rescued from “invading imperialist forces” in 1949, when the People’s Republic of China was established.

It emphasizes the Chinese government’s apparent success in combating “religious extremism” in the region, which it blames for a series of riots and violent attacks in the decade running up to 2015.

The white paper mentions the drafting of “counter-terrorism” laws and regulations to “strike hard at terrorist activities,” as well as the “re-education camps,” which human rights groups say are mass detention facilities that have housed at least a million Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim ethnic minorities in recent years.

The institutions are referred to as “vocational education and training centers” in China’s cabinet report, which does not go into detail about their internal workings, instead stating that they have been successful in averting terror attacks in Xinjiang since 2016.

“Extremist infiltration has been substantially curtailed, and members of all ethnic groups have had their right to live fully protected,” it declares. Religious radicals, according to the document, force women to wear burqas and males to grow beards, as well as prohibiting activities like watching TV, listening to the radio, reading newspapers, crying at funerals, laughing at weddings, singing, and dancing.

The West is paying more attention.

The report, which comes at a time when Chinese policies in Xinjiang are attracting increased scrutiny, particularly from Western nations, celebrates the region's achievements.