Despite China’s protests, Biden maintains monthly US Navy warship patrols in the Taiwan Strait.

A US Navy destroyer sailed through the crucial Taiwan Strait for the seventh time in as many months on Wednesday, continuing the Biden administration’s military signaling near China.

In response to a significant rise in China’s military pressure against the self-ruled island, the constant show of solidarity for democratic Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, took place a record 13 times in the final year of the Trump administration.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed new concerns about Beijing’s “destabilizing military activity and other types of pressure against the people of Taiwan” during a speech on Tuesday.

The USS Benfold, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, “conducted a normal Taiwan Strait transit” in international waters on July 28 in compliance with international law, according to a statement released by the US Seventh Fleet.

“The ship’s passage across the Taiwan Strait reflects the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the statement reads. The US military “flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law permits,” according to the bulletin.

On Thursday, China responded by addressing not only the now-monthly Taiwan Strait transits, but also the fact that they had been made public online. According to a People’s Liberation Army spokeswoman, the Americans were “publicly puffing up” the clear military signal.

Chinese naval and air force assets “followed and observed” the US Navy destroyer through the passage, according to an online statement by Shi Yi, an army colonel in the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command. With its “frequent provocations,” he said the US was putting the Taiwan Strait at risk.

According to the island’s government-run Military News Agency, no abnormalities were observed by a defense official when the USS Benfold headed northward via the strait.

After conducting its first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea two weeks prior, it was the warship’s first deployment across the Taiwan Strait. Beijing slammed the FONOP over the Paracel Islands, which China claims under the name Xisha.

Claims to a Sea Rich in Energy

The US Navy has repeatedly refuted Chinese assertions that its ships were “expelled” from the waters while conducting FONOPs to challenge Beijing’s broad territorial claims to nearly the entire energy-rich sea.

