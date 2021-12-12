Despite boycott calls, Israel hosts the Miss Universe Finale.

On Sunday, women from 80 countries competed for the Miss Universe title in Eilat, Israel, with several contenders ignoring boycott pressure in support of Palestinians.

The coronavirus epidemic has hampered the 70th edition of the annual pageant, which is being hosted in Israel for the first time.

Miss Morocco Kawtar Benhalima and Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani, whose mostly Muslim countries normalized relations with Israel last year, are among those competing for the top title.

The South African Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts had advised its competitor to avoid Eilat because to “Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.”

The call echoed Palestinian organisations’ pleas to contestants to stay away from the competition.

“We urge all participants to withdraw, to prevent cooperation in Israel’s apartheid government and its violation of Palestinian human rights,” the Palestinian Campaign for Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel wrote.

Despite the calls, Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane was in the Red Sea resort city, where the final competition begins overnight until the winner of the year 2021 is announced at around 0300 GMT Monday.

Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico, in an interview with AFP in Jerusalem late last month, said the competition should stay away from politics.

“Miss Universe is neither a political nor a religious organization. It’s all about women and what they can bring to the table.” Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia, both of which have no diplomatic connections with Israel, did not send candidates, citing pandemic-related complications rather than Israel’s human rights record.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalized relations with Israel last year and where Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was scheduled to pay a historic visit on Sunday, did not send a candidate.

The UAE, on the other hand, said that this was due to “time constraints” in choosing its national winner.

The pageant’s contestants arrived in Israel late last month and have since toured the country, drawing accusations for cultural insensitivity.

The candidates wore robes with traditional Palestinian needlework while rolling grape leaves at one trip in the Bedouin city of Rahat, which Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez described as a “Day in the life of a Bedouin.”

The Bedouin are a traditionally nomadic people who are part of Israel’s Palestinian community. Discrimination in housing and education has long been a source of contention for them.

Ines Abdel Razek of the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy tweeted, “Colonialism, racism, cultural appropriation, patriarchy, whitewashing, all at one spot.”

Those who took part in the pageant. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.