Despite being unvaccinated, Brazil’s Bolsonaro will attend a UN meeting.

Unvaccinated Covids in Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he will attend the United Nations General Assembly next week in New York, effectively defying city officials who recently announced that all attending leaders and diplomats must provide proof of immunization.

“I will be to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week, where I will give an opening speech” on Tuesday, the president said in a social media broadcast.

Bolsonaro claimed the address will be “calm, objective, and focused on the subjects that concern us,” adding that he would discuss Brazil’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, agriculture, and energy.

The New York mayor’s office sent a letter to the UNGA on Wednesday outlining the rules, which included requiring delegates to provide proof of vaccination in order to enter the debating hall — a move that raised worries regarding Bolsonaro’s participation in person.

According to the letter signed by New York City’s health commissioner, the UN debate venue is classed as a “convention center,” which means that all attendees, like other persons participating in other indoor activities in the city, must be vaccinated.

Hours later, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that he would be unable to enforce the obligation on heads of state.

Bolsonaro, who was infected with the virus last year, has stated that he will be the “last Brazilian” to receive the vaccine.

According to research firm Our World in Data, Brazil ranks fourth in the world in terms of vaccination doses delivered, with a population of 213 million.

But, until now, the president has refused to obtain the vaccine, arguing that he is already inoculated because his antibody level is still “at the top.”