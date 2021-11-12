Despite a troop buildup on the border, Russia promises not to invade Ukraine.

Russia has never intended to invade Ukraine and will not do so “unless provoked,” according to Russia’s deputy UN ambassador. His remarks came in the wake of harsh condemnation from the US over allegations of a force buildup near Ukraine’s border.

“Never planned, never did,” Dmitry Polyanskiy responded when asked if Russia is plotting a military invasion of Ukraine by a reporter at UN headquarters, amid claims of a rise in army deployment along the countries’ borders.

“We’re never going to do it until Ukraine, or someone else, provokes us,” said Polyanskiy, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The diplomat’s comments came after Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Russia this week that it might be “trying to rerun” the 2014 invasion of Ukraine. The US is “concerned” by allegations of extraordinary Russian military activities, according to Blinken. He was alluding to statements made last week by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry that 90,000 Russian troops are stationed near the country’s border.

The Biden administration is in a good place “Blinken said that he was keeping a careful eye on the situation.

Moscow, according to Polyanskiy, has the right to concentrate its forces anywhere on its territory. “This isn’t part of Ukraine’s territory. This is Russian-controlled territory “he stated

“From Ukraine, there are a lot of dangers,” Polyanskiy continued. “And don’t forget about the provocative operations of American warships in the Black Sea.” “As a result, every day is a struggle to avoid a frontal encounter in the Black Sea. We have warned our American counterparts that this is a genuine provocation “He told reporters about it.

Polyanskiy has been contacted by Washington Newsday for explanation on what the Kremlin considers to be a “provocation.”

Blinken said earlier this week that the US isn’t sure what Moscow’s plans are, but that Russia’s “playbook” has been to fabricate false provocations along its border with Ukraine to justify military action.

“Our concern is that Russia would attempt to repeat what it did in 2014, when it gathered forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory, and did so falsely claiming that it was provoked,” he said.

“We don’t know Moscow’s goals,” he added, “but we do know its playbook.” “If. This is a condensed version of the information.