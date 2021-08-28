Despite a tense security situation, the United States intends to complete the Kabul airlift.

According to US military sources, eliminating the prospect of another attack on the Kabul airport airlift is practically impossible, and close cooperation with longtime foe the Taliban is critical to keeping it safe.

The Pentagon claimed it was determined to keep processing migrants through airport gates and onto planes until the August 31 deadline, one day after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 85 people, including 13 American troops.

“We have firsthand experience with how risky that endeavor is. But we will not be deterred from completing this mission by ISIS (Islamic State),” Major General Hank Taylor told reporters on Friday.

The strike on Thursday highlighted the high stakes involved in the evacuation, which has transported at least 105,000 people out of the country since it began on August 14 when the Taliban claimed control of the country.

An IS suicide bomber appears to have detonated his device right outside the airport’s Abbey Gate, where tens of thousands of refugees had congregated in the hopes of fleeing the country.

IS gunmen opened fire after the blast, adding to the casualties.

The threat hasn’t gone away, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby stated, “We still feel there are genuine threats… particular, credible threats.”

The over 5,000 US forces in charge of the airport have taken on the role of gatekeepers, clearing refugees through gateways while standing guard along the razor-wired perimeter.

“People must be checked before they are allowed to enter the airfield. General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of the US military’s Central Command, stated, “We have to make sure they’re not carrying a bomb or any other type of weapon that could end up on an airplane.”

“We won’t be able to achieve that with standoff. When it comes to the Marine guards, you have to be extremely near to them,” he stated. “There just isn’t any other option.”

IS-Khorasan, a violent jihadist group at odds with the Taliban, has posed a threat to the operation since the beginning.

Defenses against prospective mortar and rocket strikes were brought in by US soldiers, but none have surfaced so far, despite the fact that nearly 100 evacuation aircraft have taken off from the airport on certain days.

After two decades of conflict, one of the larger ironies has been regular coordination on evacuee movements and the IS danger with longtime foe the Taliban in order to make the August 31 deadline for the US pullout.

Rear Admiral Peter Vasely, the commander of US forces at the airport, is in charge. Brief News from Washington Newsday.