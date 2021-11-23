Despite a militia warning for December 31, the Pentagon says “US Forces Will Remain in Iraq.”

Despite local militias’ warnings, a Pentagon official told The Washington Newsday that US forces will remain in Iraq after combat operations cease on December 31.

With less than a month and a half left in the year, the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Commission, a collection of Iraqi paramilitary groups, sent a letter to The Washington Newsday on Friday, expressing unhappiness with the lack of a US military pullback.

President Joe Biden stated in July that the US combat mission in Iraq would be ended by the end of the year after meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The statement voiced suspicion about the original pledge, noting that “despite the fact that only 42 days separate us from 12/31/2021,” the commission had “not yet observed any symptoms of withdrawal.”

The statement also alluded to reports that the US intended “not to withdraw from the country under the pretext that there was a request from Baghdad [not]to do so,” which the Iraqi government has yet to deny, as well as reports that the US intended “not to withdraw from the country under the pretext that there was a request from Baghdad [not]to do so,” which the commission said the Iraqi government has yet to deny.

“We affirm that the weapons of the honorable resistance, which have been much discussed in recent days, and some have insisted on entangling them in recent political rivalries, will be ready to dismember the occupation as soon as the time comes and the deadline expires after twelve o’clock in the evening of December 31, 2021,” the statement said.

Leading militia groups like as Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada and the Hezbollah al-Nujaba Movement have echoed this stance.

Navy Commander Jessica McNulty, a Pentagon spokesperson, responded by saying that the US position remained unchanged and that no comprehensive withdrawal is necessary.

“The United States will honor its commitments made during the July 2021 U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue, including that by the end of the year, there will be no U.S. soldiers in a combat capacity,” McNulty told The Washington Newsday. “United States military will remain in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government, advising, supporting, and sharing intelligence with Iraqi security forces in the fight against ISIS.” Over the weekend, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shared a similar attitude. This is a condensed version of the information.