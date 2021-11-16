Despite a high number of COVID cases, Russia has resumed flights to a number of countries.

According to the Associated Press, Russia stated on Tuesday that flights to various nations have resumed.

Russia will start allowing aviation travel to Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Costa Rica, and Mongolia on December 1. Flight restrictions to Cuba, Mexico, and Qatar will be eased, with more flights to Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Vietnam becoming available. Russia has announced the resumption of flights to over 60 nations.

While the news may be exciting for some, it comes as the number of illnesses and deaths linked to COVID-19 in Russia has reached new highs. On November 15, the country’s coronavirus task group recorded 36,818 new cases and 1,240 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has seen almost 9 million cases and 257,837 fatalities, making it one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19.

Russia’s non-working time, which was intended to help combat illnesses, has been lifted in all but five regions, according to Washington Newsday. The Kremlin, on the other hand, stated that data on whether or not the work stoppage was effective was lacking. Because the country’s vaccines are not technically recognized by the World Health Organization, some Russians are flying to other countries, such as Croatia, to acquire COVID-19 vaccinations.

Similar to Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom have relaxed some aviation travel restrictions. Travel to Mexico, Canada, and much of Europe is now possible, but not to Russia. To enter the United States, travelers must produce confirmation of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. There is no word on whether or not travellers or tourists to Russia will be required to present their documents before entering or leaving the country.

The announcement comes as only about 40% of Russia’s 146 million people have been completely immunized. On November 15, there were only one fewer dead than the previous daily death toll.

The death toll in Russia is by far the biggest in Europe. According to some analysts, the true cost is much higher.

Because the European Union and the United States have yet to accept Russian-developed vaccinations, while Western-developed vaccines are unavailable in Russia, travel between Russia and several Western countries has proved challenging.

