Despite a drop in tourism, Egypt’s papyrus makers keep the tradition alive.

Farmers and craftspeople in Egypt’s verdant Delta Valley are battling to make a living while continuing the Pharaonic-era tradition of papyrus production.

Farmers in the town of Al-Qaramus were taught millennia-old ways for transforming the plant into sought-after paper covered with ornate pictures and text by an art teacher in the 1970s.

The hamlet and its environs, roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Cairo, are now the country’s largest papyrus producing centre, according to industry experts.

Local artisans now utilize hieroglyphics, Arabic calligraphy, and images from history and nature to embellish papyrus, which was once used as writing material by ancient Egyptians.

However, tourism in the North African country has suffered since its 2011 revolution and the downing of a Russian airliner by the Islamic State in 2015.

The pandemic of Covid-19 has further weakened the sector: Egypt generated only $4 billion in tourist revenues last year, less than a fourth of what it had expected before the worldwide health catastrophe.

According to farmer and artist Said Tarakhan, Al-Qaramus now has 25 farms trying to make ends meet by selling papyrus, compared to roughly 500 prior to the revolution.

“I lost around 80% of my whole revenue – I used to earn nearly $1,000 a month and now it’s almost zero,” the 60-year-old told AFP as he displayed his Tutankhamun copy paintings.

The papyrus plant grows in water and can reach a height of four meters (13 feet) with its fan-shaped leaf. Its shape has inspired the decoration of columns in ancient Egyptian temples.

Workers cut the stems into thin strips with wire, which are then soaked in water and piled on top of each other to create sheets.

The sheets are compressed in a compressor, and the resulting paper is dried in the sun before being embellished with writing or colorful patterns.

Abdel Mobdi Mussalam, 48, of the Papyrus Workshop, claimed his crew has shrunk from eight a decade ago to just two.

“Papyrus is our only source of income,” says the narrator. He told AFP, “It’s what feeds me and my children.”

Tarakhan stated that he was attempting to expand his papyrus product line to include notebooks and sketchbooks.

His son Mohammed opened an online store to offer their new brand a few months ago.

"At initially, we were just selling locally to people who came to us," says the entrepreneur.