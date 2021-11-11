Despite 71 murders in and out of prison, Brazil’s most notorious serial killer is free.

After 42 years in prison and over a hundred killings, Brazil’s most notorious serial killer and the country’s most prolific murderer has been set free.

Pedro Rodrigues Filho, also known as “Killer Pete,” was convicted of over 71 killings both inside and outside of prison and was sentenced to more than 400 years in prison. In 2018, he was finally liberated.

The now 67-year-old, who was born in Minas Gerais, was not your usual killer. Filho brags of killing many more than he was sentenced for, and his tattooed body is adorned in symbols of his murders, including one across his arm that reads “I kill for pleasure.” He exclusively murders individuals who are “no good,” such as gang leaders, rapists, and other criminals, he claims.

“[People are afraid of me because they never try to figure out why I kill.]” I never killed children, you see. I adore kids…. In 2003, Filho told Época magazine that he “never killed ladies or dads of nice families.”

Filho, who was born with a damaged skull after his father assaulted his expectant mother, committed his first murder when he was 14 years old. According to the newspaper O Globo, Filho assassinated the second to the Mayor for falsely accusing his father of stealing food. The security guard who was reportedly responsible for the crime was later slain by him.

Filho has committed hundreds of killings by stabbing his victims since then, including 47 murders inside the prison where he was incarcerated.

He also assassinated his father in retaliation for his mother’s murder. Filho revealed he stabbed his father, opened his chest, and ate a portion of his heart in a May interview with the Cometa Podcast.

According to O Globo, a jail doctor who analyzed Filho indicated his father was murdered by one of his mistresses’ families. Which one is the true tale remains unknown.

“I’m not going to kill you for nothing.” “Why would I kill you if you’ve never done anything wrong to me or anyone else?” Filho asked the podcast presenter. “It has to be something serious for me to kill someone.” Filho was arrested for the first time when he was 19 years old in 1973 and released in 2007. He was jailed again after three years and ultimately released in 2018.

Killer Pete was diagnosed with paranoid and anti-social behavior, according to a forensic report written by two prison psychiatrists in 1982.