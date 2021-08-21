Desperate Haitians Rush Aid Convoys After Quake: “No One Has Come To Help”

Survivors of Haiti’s deadly earthquake robbed an aid truck on Friday, as the impoverished Caribbean nation hurried to launch a recovery operation marred by previous natural disasters’ disastrous reaction.

The swarming of relief supplies and turbulent giveaways highlighted the desperation in the aftermath of last week’s devastating earthquake, which killed over 2,000 people and wrecked or damaged over 130,000 homes.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake stripped tens of thousands of Haitians of all they owned in a matter of seconds, and many now face daily struggles to get basic essentials like clean water and food.

While humanitarian convoys have started bringing aid, the amounts have been insufficient, and those in charge of delivering supplies frequently lack logistical experience.

An AFP photographer filmed chaotic scenes Friday in Les Cayes, one of the hardest-hit cities, as bags of rice were handed out to throngs of people.

According to the photographer, looters were able to storm one of two supply trucks before law enforcement intervened, with the remaining supplies hastily distributed inside the local police station.

Desperate Haitians have had to rely on the kindness of their neighbors and relatives, many of whom are poor.

“I had a friend send me water and food from (the capital) Port-au-Prince, which I shared with my neighbors. Marcel Francois, a father of two who was retrieved from the wreckage three hours after the earthquake after being buried under concrete, said, “He also gave me some clothes.”

He now has a front-row seat to the recovery work from the remains of his house on the road between Les Cayes and the airport.

“I saw a lot of authorities marching, as well as processions of officials with sirens and large cars from non-governmental organizations. “Aid trucks pass by, but nothing has arrived for me,” the 30-year-old claimed.

Even before last week’s devastating earthquake, Haiti, one of the world’s poorest countries, has been plagued by rising Covid-19 cases and a political turmoil that resulted in President Jovenel Moise’s assassination last month.

The country is also still recovering after the 2010 earthquake, which shook the capital and killed more than 200,000 people.

Despite billions of dollars in foreign donations and promises relief, more than 1.5 million Haitians were displaced by the disaster, and thousands of survivors spent years living in tents while battling a devastating cholera epidemic.

