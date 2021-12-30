Desmond Tutu is honored by South Africa’s “Rainbow People.”

On Thursday, South Africans flocked to a Cape Town cathedral to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the internationally revered anti-apartheid icon, whose body lay in a simple pine casket.

Six Anglican clerics brought the coffin into St George’s Cathedral, where the Nobel Peace Prize winner had shouted against white authority and served as archbishop, and deposited it near the altar.

The plain casket, which was adorned with a little bunch of flowers, was in keeping with the much-loved rights advocate’s wishes for modesty indicated before his death.

Funerals in South Africa, on the other hand, are typically elaborate and expensive ceremonies.

On Sunday, the untiring spiritual and political leader died quietly at the age of 90. His remains will be buried on Saturday after he is cremated.

Tutu’s body will lie in state for the entirety of Thursday and Friday to allow as many people as possible to pay their respects. Fears of a rush prompted Reverend Gilmore Fry to prolong the service to a second day, according to AFP.

As soon as the doors to the Anglican church were opened to the public, ordinary South Africans of all races and ages began pouring in.

Liz Cowan, a 65-year-old white social worker who grew up hearing that the charismatic black cleric was a dangerous man in apartheid South Africa, was one of them.

“He was demonized to the point of oblivion. “I didn’t realize he was a nice guy until I was a teenager,” she said, waiting in a line that reflected the country Tutu dubbed the “Rainbow Nation.” “..

A little girl in a purple top paused briefly in front of the casket, making the Christian sign of the cross.

A woman wearing a purple Muslim veil was among the mourners, a color many are wearing to reflect Tutu’s characteristic clerical robes.

Lucille Helleger, the director of the Anglican women’s fellowship in Cape Town, was also in line.

“He never saw you as a person of color or a member of any other religious group. You were all the ‘rainbow people,’ as he called you “she stated

A private service for the family, including Tutu’s wife Leah, was held earlier Thursday at the church.

According to Tutu’s successor, Thabo Makgoba, the coffin was opened for the family to view the body and they sung the late archbishop’s favorite hymn.

Tutu’s ashes will be placed inside the cathedral after a private cremation. The cathedral’s bells have been pealing in his remembrance for 10 minutes at midday every day since Monday.

