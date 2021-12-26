Desmond Tutu, an anti-apartheid icon Tutu died at the age of 90.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, dubbed “South Africa’s moral compass,” died on Sunday at the age of 90, prompting an outpouring of accolades for the outspoken Nobel Peace Prize recipient.

Tutu, who had mostly receded from public life in recent years, was remembered for his easy humour and distinctive smile, as well as his never-ending fight against injustices of all kinds.

When South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Tutu’s death on Sunday, he paid respect to the archbishop’s fight.

In a statement, he stated, “Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s passing is another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of remarkable South Africans who have handed us a liberated South Africa.”

“Desmond Tutu was an unrivaled patriot; a principled and pragmatic leader who brought new meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.”