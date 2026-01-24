Derby Swingers’ Club Faces Uncertain Future Amid Licensing Dispute

The Attic Experience, a swingers’ club in Derby, is at the center of a crucial licensing battle that could determine its future. Located on Ascot Drive, the venue has become a popular destination for those seeking a unique and themed adult experience, attracting thousands of visitors from across the UK and beyond. However, the club now faces the possibility of closure after a key element of its operation—the sex cinema—came under scrutiny by local authorities.

Controversy Over Cinema License

Owned by Ron Rothwell, The Attic Experience has been in operation since 2004, originally hosting visitors in a business park off Osmaston Road for nearly 20 years. After moving to its current location on Ascot Drive, the venue has continued to grow, now featuring more than 40 themed rooms including a dungeon, a school room, a disco room, and even a Harry Potter-themed space. Rothwell has reported that the club has welcomed over 20,000 visitors since relocating, and remains a popular attraction for individuals seeking a space to explore fantasies in a safe and controlled environment.

However, the club’s adult cinema—said to be its most popular attraction—is now at risk after a licensing objection was raised. The cinema, which accommodates up to 40 people, shows adult films and has been a major draw for patrons. Local councilors will soon decide whether to grant a license for the cinema to continue operating. If the license is denied, Rothwell warns that the club may no longer be able to survive without it.

“I would be devastated if we closed,” Rothwell said, emphasizing that the club’s success over the years has been built on providing a safe, inclusive space for people of all sexual orientations and identities, including a significant transgender community. Rothwell has long prided himself on the welcoming atmosphere, and has made efforts to ensure the venue offers a clean and friendly environment for its diverse clientele. “We have them all. We have a big transvestite community because it’s safe here and out of the way,” he explained in a previous interview.

The club’s closure would mark a significant loss for its loyal patrons, who value the anonymity and freedom the venue provides. Rothwell has invested over two decades into building the club, which he claims is one of the best in the country. “It’s not about the money,” he said. “I do it for the people. They love it here.” If the council refuses to grant the cinema license, Rothwell fears that interest in the venue would wane, leading to a devastating blow for The Attic Experience.

The licensing meeting is set to take place later this week, and the outcome will likely have a lasting impact on the future of this unconventional Derby attraction. Until then, both Rothwell and the club’s patrons await the decision that could ultimately determine the fate of The Attic Experience.