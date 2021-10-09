Deportation flights from the United States carried 7,500 people to Haiti, according to the International Organization for Migration.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 7,500 Haitian migrants were deported in less than three weeks by the United States, which chartered 70 flights.

Since the middle of September, tens of thousands of migrants, predominantly Haitians, have crossed the Mexico-Texas border, leading the US administration to start an emergency expulsion operation.

“We had a minimum of three flights a day for two weeks and up to eight during the most severe period,” said Giuseppe Loprete, director of the International Organization for Migration in Haiti.

Huge masses of migrants congregated at a bridge on the Mexico-Texas border in the hopes of being given admission to the United States, resulting in the unprecedented mass deportations.

Thousands of people were allowed to enter the nation and their cases will be heard by an immigration judge. Thousands more are being processed, and many more have returned to Mexico voluntarily.

Haitians who traveled across Latin America to reach the United States returned to a country wracked by gang violence, political unrest, and poverty.

Republicans in the United States have taken advantage of the situation to attack President Joe Biden, accusing him of failing to secure the country’s border.

