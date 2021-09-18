Deportation flights for migrants stranded at the Texas Bridge will be increased.

As authorities try to alleviate a mounting dilemma for President Joe Biden’s administration, the US announced Saturday that it would increase deportation flights for thousands of migrants who flooded into the Texas border city of Del Rio.

The migrants, many of whom were Haitians, were confined in a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)-controlled area beneath the Del Rio International Bridge, which conducts traffic across the Rio Grande River into Mexico.

Thousands of people were seen under and near the bridge, as well as crossing across the river clutching their goods, according to video footage.

Mayor Bruno Lozano of Del Rio informed reporters that around 14,000 migrants were “waiting to be detained.” He went on to say that personnel, buses, and planes were being dispatched by both local and federal officials as part of the operation.

Del Rio’s port of entry has been temporarily blocked, and traffic has been redirected to avoid the bottlenecks that had built at the bridge.

“Within the next 72 hours,” Homeland Security stated it would “secure additional transportation to accelerate the pace and expand the capacity of removal flights to Haiti and other hemispheric destinations.”

The Biden administration is also working with “source and transit countries in the region” to “reduce crowding and improve conditions for migrants on US soil,” according to the statement.

Republicans in Texas took advantage of the issue to lash out at Biden.

Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter to attack the president, saying, “Nobody who genuinely observes what’s going on can think the heartless Biden policies make sense.”

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales tweeted that “the situation is fast deteriorating in real time.”

“Border patrol agents are doing everything they can, but it is evident that they want further assistance immediately.”

CBP has despatched 400 more personnel to “improve control of the area,” according to a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security outlining its intentions to contain the crisis.

The amount of migrants crossing from Mexico seeking entry into the United States, as well as an inflow of Afghan migrants following the Taliban’s control of that nation, has overloaded border police.

Biden was under increasing political pressure to handle the issue of immigration, with both Republicans and Democrats pressing for swift action.

In both July and August, the US authorities processed and mostly deported over 200,000 migrants at the border, the biggest amount in more than a decade.

