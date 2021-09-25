Demonstrators in Northern Chile demonstrate against migrant workers from Venezuela.

About 3,000 people protested the presence of undocumented Venezuelans in the northern Chilean port city of Iquique on Saturday, with some demonstrators scuffling with migrants and a radical fringe setting fire to items at an empty immigrant camp.

The marching marchers chanted “No more illegal immigration” and sung both the local and national anthems, emphasizing that “Chile is a republic that will be recognized.”

Police intervened to break up a series of minor brawls that they claimed were started by Chileans attacking Venezuelan refugees on the streets.

Protesters marched around 10 blocks from Iquique’s old town to the Pacific Ocean, where hotels and apartments flank the beach.

According to AFP journalists, the migrants have been scrambling about the city since early Saturday, trying to locate less obvious places to stay.

The rally took place a day after police cleared out a migrant camp that had been set up in the town square for a year. The majority of the migrants, who are destitute and undocumented, are stranded in the city, subsist on odd jobs because they have no way to get to the capital.

According to Jose Miguel Carvajal, governor of the Tarapaca region, where Iquique is located, “the hundred families” who resided on the square “are now wandering in various public spaces… they are trying to settle with their tents on the beaches” or in the city’s industrial zone.

More radical demonstrators went to a small camp set up by several Venezuelan refugees – who were not present – and set fire to their meager belongings, including tents, mattresses, luggage, blankets, and toys.

Chile is the wealthiest country in Latin America in terms of per capita income.

Meanwhile, Venezuela is in the midst of an extraordinary economic and political catastrophe that has forced millions of people to flee their country, which is wealthy in oil but mismanaged and filled with corruption.

The bolivar, Venezuela’s official currency, has lost 73 percent of its value against the dollar so far this year. The rate of inflation is around 3,000 percent.