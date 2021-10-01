Democrats are under pressure to save Vice President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Democrats began a second day of possibly marathon negotiations on Friday to overcome differences over the breadth of President Joe Biden’s domestic spending plans, knowing that failure would be disastrous for the party.

A political chicken game between moderate Democrats and more leftwing lawmakers over two contested spending bills culminated in a stalemate on Thursday.

The outcome was disappointing for Biden, who said that the two legislation would restore America’s wounded middle class by increasing spending on education and childcare, as well as investing in much-needed infrastructure repairs and supporting sustainable energy.

In terms of politics, Biden’s legacy is on the line, as are the Democrats’ chances of retaining control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

Republicans, including Donald Trump, the man Biden vanquished but who continues to claim he was cheated, are gleefully watching the Democratic infighting.

On paper, Democrats have an unique chance to accomplish their policies because they control not just the White House but also both houses of Congress.

However, their majorities are so slender in the Senate and the House that even one opponent or a couple of opponents can defeat any attempt.

Both chambers are split on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal and the larger social spending bill, and neither is expected to pass anytime soon.

Late Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proclaimed a pause, but the White House stressed that this did not imply defeat.

Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, said, “We are closer to an agreement than we have ever been, but we are not there yet, and we will need some additional time.”

Before calling a pause, Pelosi invoked a parliamentary process that effectively makes Friday’s session a continuation of Thursday’s, indicating that she does not consider the previous attempt’s failure to be fatal.

On the Democratic side, the standstill is due to political disagreements over how much the government should spend, as well as a lack of trust between rival factions.

On the one hand, moderate Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, dubbed the “Manchema” combo, refuse to support the planned $3.5 trillion social spending package.

They do, however, favor a more moderate plan suggested by Manchin, which amounts to $1.5 trillion. They’ve already already approved a separate $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure.

In the House, a younger, more fiery generation of more leftwing MPs insists on the $3.5 trillion figure, or at least anything close to it, for social spending. Brief News from Washington Newsday.