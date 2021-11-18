Democrats and Republicans are working together to pass legislation to protect Taiwan from Chinese aggression.

This year, the United States Congress has seen the introduction of a record 60 measures related to Taiwan, as Democrats and Republicans come together to support the island’s continuing survival in the face of growing Chinese pressure.

Politics in the United States are frequently described as among the most acrimonious in Western democracies, with legislators nearly always voting along party lines. However, aside from the personal squabbles in both chambers, Taiwan appears to be a unique issue on which Congress can come together for bipartisan action.

Since the turn of the century, defense strategists in Taipei and Washington have watched as the Taiwan Strait military balance has slowly eroded. Taiwanese legislators are seeking financial clearance for weaponry that may make Beijing think twice about mounting an invasion to conquer the democratic island, based on advice from American strategists.

More than a half-dozen proposals are pending in the 117th Congress in the Senate and House of Representatives, with the potential to improve Taiwan’s chances of maintaining deterrence across the Taiwan Strait and extending the status quo that has existed for more than seven decades. Many of these revolve around the Taiwan Ties Act (TRA), which has guided US-Taiwan relations since 1979 and has also aided Taiwan’s development of a credible self-defense capacity.

The National Defense Authorization Act and the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, both of which have passed the House of Representatives, will benefit Taipei. The NDAA calls for stronger cultural and military relations between American and Taiwanese personnel, as well as an invitation to the Taiwanese navy to participate in next year’s RIMPAC maritime exercise.

The bipartisan United States Innovation and Competition Act, which was enacted in June by the Senate, includes provisions to strengthen the deterrence against China’s potential use of force against the island. A lot of attention has been focused on China’s fast developing hard power and the steps Taiwan should take to counter specific capabilities given its restricted budget—a notion known as asymmetric defense.

The Republican-led Arm Taiwan Act and Taiwan Deterrence Act were introduced only this month. Both demand government funding—$3 billion and $2 billion, respectively—to speed the development of Taipei's asymmetric warfare capabilities over the next decade, a time when leaders in the United States.