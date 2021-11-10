‘Democracy is Stronger Than Barbarianism,’ says France’s former leader at the trial for the Paris attacks.

Former French President Francois Hollande testified in the trial over the November 2015 Paris terror attacks on Wednesday, claiming that France was targeted as a result of military engagement in Syria.

Hollande, who served as president from 2012 to 2017, is being questioned about how a terrorist commando managed to avoid detection while planning horrors that would rock France to its core.

On the night of November 13, 2015, he was attending a France-Germany football friendly at the Stade de France stadium in Paris when the first bomber detonated his vest, leading security forces to take him away as two more bombs erupted.

Later, gunmen opened fire on cafés and restaurants in a bustling district of the city before storming the Bataclan concert hall and killing indiscriminately and kidnapping people.

Hollande promptly went on television to speak about the “horror” that was still unfolding, which had left 130 people dead by the end of the night, and he later announced a state of emergency.

As he began his hearing, Hollande stated that he would explain the rationale for France’s air strikes in Syria against Islamic State (IS) militants who claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks.

He, on the other hand, denied that there was any connection.

“This group struck us not because of our acts overseas, but because of our own ways of life,” Hollande remarked, adding, “Democracy will always be stronger than barbarism.”

The number of assailants or associates who infiltrated and remained at large in Europe despite being on intelligence services’ radar remains unknown.

As a result, some of the victims’ families are questioning if the carnage could have been avoided.

Several of the ten attackers used phony passports to enter Europe from Islamic State strongholds in Syria, blending in with swarms of migrants escaping violence and poverty.

Except for Salah Abdeslam, a dual French-Moroccan national who was apprehended in Brussels after discarding his suicide vest, all were killed or shot by police.

Abdeslam accused Hollande of instigating the attacks by striking IS in Syria when the trial began in September.

“Francois Hollande was well aware of the risks he was incurring in striking the Islamic State in Syria,” said Abdeslam.

Since the slaughter of 12 people at the satirical Charlie Hebdo publication and four others during a three-day hostage-taking of a Jewish grocery store in January 2015, France had been on high alert for Islamist assaults.

One of the plaintiffs in the case is Life for Paris, a victims’ organization. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.