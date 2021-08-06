Delta Fears: Philippine Capital Back In Lockdown

The Philippine capital has been placed again on lockdown because to Delta fears.

Manila, the Philippine capital, was placed again under lockdown Friday as authorities battled to contain the spread of the highly contagious Delta form and relieve pressure on hospitals while avoiding a crippling economic downturn.

Police checkpoints snarled traffic throughout the National Capital Region, which is home to more than 13 million people, as police in camouflage uniforms searched vehicles to ensure that only vital personnel were on the road.

Experts cautioned that if limitations are not enforced in the crowded capital, which contributes for almost a third of the country’s GDP, a boom in Delta cases might overwhelm the health system.

Last week’s stay-at-home order was expanded to encompass neighboring Laguna province on Thursday. Additionally, restrictions have been strengthened in other countries where coronavirus infections have been on the rise.

The Philippines has identified over 330 Delta cases in recent weeks, raising fears that the strain would spread throughout the country, as it has done in neighboring countries.

Successive lockdowns and other restrictions, including a prohibition on children going outside, have wrecked the economy and displaced millions.

Concerns have been expressed that the new lockdown will exacerbate poverty, with government help restricted to 4,000 pesos ($80) per household.

For the next two weeks, only vital businesses and personnel will be able to operate. Outdoor exercise is permitted, however there is an eight-hour curfew at night.

“I hope the government will be able to give aid so it can help cover our expenses,” seafood vendor Junrel Bihag told AFP, describing living during the pandemic as “really difficult”

Fears that unvaccinated individuals will be denied access to the outside world or government assistance during the lockdown drove thousands to vaccination facilities on Thursday, causing one center to close.

The stampede to get vaccinated followed President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement last week that anyone who do not wish to be vaccinated should stay at home.

“If you go, I will contact the police to arrange for your return. Because you are a walking spreader, you will be led back to your residence “According to Duterte.

However, his spokesman, Harry Roque, dismissed Thursday accusations that the president’s statements sparked the vaccination rush, blaming instead “fake news”

“We are not imposing any restrictions on non-vaccinated individuals. We are only requesting that, now that the vaccine is available, everyone get vaccinated “Roque explained to reporters.

The country’s glacial immunization push has been slowed by global supply constraints and logistical difficulties. Just over ten million people, or nine percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated.