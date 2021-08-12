Debt-ridden Zambians go to the polls in a hotly contested election.

After a tense campaign dominated by economic troubles in Africa’s first coronavirus-era sovereign defaulting country, Zambians go to the elections on Thursday to elect their next president.

Sixteen contenders are fighting for the top post, but the most contentious battle is between President Edgar Lungu, 64, and his long-time foe and business mogul Hakainde Hichilema, 59.

Hichilema, who is seeking re-election for the sixth time, is backed by a coalition of ten political groups.

According to polls, rising living costs have weakened the incumbent’s support base, and the race could be even closer than the 2016 election, when Hichilema was defeated by about 100,000 votes.

Lungu, a trained lawyer, is accused of taking on unsustainable debt, mainly from Chinese creditors, to fund a rash of infrastructure projects.

In June, inflation reached 24.6 percent, the highest level in more than a decade, and Zambia became the first African government to default on its debt since the coronavirus pandemic began.

After the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa’s second largest copper producer and the world’s ninth largest producer failed another debt payments this year.

However, Lungu claims that “things are moving smoothly in the country” and that he is confident of winning, despite his critics pointing to high living costs, poverty, and unemployment.

According to O’Brien Kaaba, a political scientist at the University of Zambia, the vote will be impacted by “bad governance and a hurting economy.”

Tensions have risen in the run-up to polls in this 17-million-strong country in southern Africa.

On multiple instances, supporters of Lungu’s Patriotic Front (PF) and Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) battled violently, causing Lungu to call in the army.

Critics have accused the PF of using the extraordinary measure to frighten opposition voters, which it denies.

Since taking office in 2015, the president has become increasingly tough on dissent, creating fears of retaliation if the results are challenged.

In the meantime, UPND members have kept a low profile in Lusaka, the capital and a bastion of President Lungu, for fear of being attacked by PF supporters.

Around seven million people have registered to vote for presidents, legislators, and local government officials.

More than 12,000 polling locations across the huge country will open at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) and close 12 hours later.

To avoid a run-off, the victorious candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote, which observers believe is implausible.

Lungu believes he would receive 500,000 more votes than Hichilema because “people now know who I am.”

