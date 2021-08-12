Debt-ridden Zambians cast ballots in hotly contested elections.

After a tense campaign dominated by economic concerns, a debt crisis, and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Zambians voted in a general election on Thursday.

Sixteen presidential candidates are running, but the frontrunners are incumbent Edgar Lungu, 64, and his long-time foe, businessman Hakainde Hichilema, who are squaring off for the third time in the polls.

Hichilema, who is seeking re-election for the sixth time, is backed by a coalition of ten political groups.

Before the polls opened at 6:00 a.m., hundreds of people formed lines in front of voting stations in Lusaka’s densely populated and working-class neighborhoods (0400 GMT).

At a nursery school in Chawama, an impoverished Lusaka neighborhood, President Lungu was one of the first persons to vote.

“We are winning,” Lungu said to reporters, “otherwise I would not have been in the race if we were not winning, we are a winning team.”

However, surveys suggest that a sagging economy and rising living costs have weakened his support base, and the election could be even closer than the 2016 polls, when he narrowly defeated Hichilema.

Lungu, a trained lawyer, is accused of taking on unsustainable debt, mainly from Chinese creditors, to fund a rash of infrastructure projects.

Zambia became the first African country to default on its sovereign debt since the coronavirus pandemic began under his leadership, while inflation reached 24.6 percent in June, the highest level in more than a decade.

After the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa’s second largest copper producer and the world’s ninth largest producer failed another debt payments this year.

“I’m casting my vote for change. “We can’t keep going down this road,” Andrew Daka, 20, who was voting for the first time, said.

Ernest Chimba, a 35-year-old unemployed primary school teacher, said he was “hoping for change on the problem of the economy… because the cost of living in Zambia has gone so high” just before casting his ballot.

However, Lungu claims that “things are moving smoothly in the country,” despite his detractors pointing to high living costs, poverty, and unemployment.

Tensions have risen in the run-up to polls in this 17-million-strong country in southern Africa.

On multiple instances, supporters of Lungu’s Patriotic Front (PF) and Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) battled violently, causing Lungu to call in the army.

Critics have accused the PF of using the extraordinary measure to frighten opposition voters, which it denies.

