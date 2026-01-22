Deadly Train Accidents Ignite Outrage and Strike Calls in Spain

Spain is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating series of train derailments that have left at least 43 people dead and dozens more injured, prompting calls for urgent safety reforms and a nationwide strike. The incidents have triggered widespread public outrage and revealed significant lapses in the country’s renowned high-speed rail network.

Nationwide Strike and Safety Concerns

The crisis began on January 18, 2026, when two high-speed trains collided near Adamuz in southern Spain’s Córdoba province. The crash killed 43 people, including the driver of one of the trains, and left many others severely injured. This tragedy marks the deadliest train accident in Spain in more than a decade. The collision occurred when a train traveling from Málaga to Madrid derailed and collided with an oncoming train from Madrid to Huelva. Rescue teams spent days retrieving victims from the wreckage, with some bodies found hundreds of meters from the crash site.

Just two days later, on January 20, another tragedy struck when a commuter train in Gelida, near Barcelona, derailed after heavy rains caused a retaining wall to collapse onto the tracks. The driver of this train was killed, and 37 people were injured, four of them seriously. On the same day, another derailment took place on Barcelona’s regional network when a rock fell onto the tracks, though there were no injuries in this instance.

In response to the escalating disasters, the train drivers’ union SEMAF has called for a three-day nationwide strike from February 9 to 11, demanding immediate safety guarantees and criminal accountability for those responsible for maintaining the railway infrastructure. The union revealed that it had raised concerns about deteriorating track conditions as early as August 2025, warning ADIF, the infrastructure operator, about issues such as potholes and damaged power lines on the tracks where the Adamuz crash occurred. SEMAF’s statement described the current state of Spain’s railways as “unacceptable.”

Transport Minister Oscar Puente, under immense pressure, pledged to negotiate with the union in an attempt to avert the strike. He acknowledged the emotional toll the accidents have had on train drivers, particularly after the loss of two colleagues, but insisted that the government was committed to addressing safety concerns. While Puente ruled out human error as a cause of the Adamuz crash, he noted that the investigation into the incident’s technical causes was ongoing.

Authorities have been scrambling to restore confidence in Spain’s rail system, which has long been a symbol of technological advancement and efficiency. In the wake of the tragedies, ADIF imposed temporary speed limits on some high-speed lines, including capping speeds to 160 km/h (100 mph) on the Madrid-Barcelona route and placing restrictions on a 1.8-kilometer stretch between Madrid and Valencia. These measures are part of broader efforts to inspect and repair tracks deemed unsafe following the recent derailments.

While Spain mourns the victims, there is also a growing political outcry. The conservative Popular Party has demanded an immediate clarification of the state of the country’s railways, with leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo calling the situation “too much.” Ordinary Spaniards, including commuters like Raluca Maria Pasca, have voiced concerns over the poor condition of high-speed trains, which they claim have been shaking during travel.

As the government works to address the immediate fallout, including resuming the Madrid-Andalucia rail link by February 2, the long-term future of Spain’s rail network hangs in the balance. With the looming strike and increasing calls for accountability, the nation is left awaiting both answers and decisive action from its leaders.