‘Dead Body Carrier’: Myanmar Burial Volunteers are Overwhelmed by Covid Surge

With junta-run Myanmar’s hospitals devoid of pro-democracy medical personnel and coronavirus cases on the rise across the country, volunteers are going door to door to collect the rapidly growing number of victims dying in their homes.

Than Than Soe’s phone starts ringing early every morning with inquiries from family members of those who have died in Yangon’s business metropolis.

She keeps track of the victim’s name, address, and phone number in a ledger and deploys a team to their residence.

At the crowded headquarters of her volunteer group, she told AFP, “We are running our service without stopping.”

“Every day, my crew collects between 30 and 40 bodies… I believe other teams will behave similarly to us.”

“There are sometimes two dead bodies in one house.”

Because of a long-running strike against the military administration that seized control in February, hospitals across the country are devoid of both physicians and patients.

Many people are staying away from military-run hospitals because they are angry about the coup and afraid of being perceived as cooperating with the regime, leaving volunteers to provide oxygen and transport the dead to be cremated.

Sann Oo, who started serving as a volunteer driver after the first wave of the pandemic hit Myanmar last year, estimates that an average working day now lasts at least 13 hours.

He told AFP, “We used to send patients to hospitals.” “We asked patients, ‘Which hospital would you want to visit?’

“However, things have changed now. We have to inquire, “Which cemetery?” when we get incoming calls.”

On Saturday, authorities reported about 5,500 cases, up from approximately 50 per day in early May, but researchers believe the exact toll is significantly higher.

Sann Oo and the team strap the body onto a stretcher, cover it with a blanket, and maneuver the small wooden staircase down to the street at the home of one of the victims.

They transport the stretcher to the van while another volunteer strikes a Buddhist funeral gong.

There are at least eight more ambulances parked outside the Kyi Su crematorium as they arrive.

The words “Dead Body Carrier” are emblazoned on one of the cars’ windscreens.

Medical personnel who were at the vanguard of Myanmar’s Covid-19 reaction before to the coup have been persecuted for their role in organizing early major anti-junta protests.

Top health officials have been jailed, including the head of Myanmar’s vaccination program, and hundreds more have gone underground to avoid arrest.

The State Administration Council, as the junta refers to itself, convened last week.