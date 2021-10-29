Days after the Russia-China showdown, the USS Carl Vinson conducts a drill with a Japanese destroyer in the South China Sea.

In the South China Sea, a US Navy carrier strike group is conducting a combined exercise with a Japanese helicopter destroyer, days after China and Russia fanned regional tensions with a joint drill.

The USS Carl Vinson and its strike group are conducting training in disputed areas alongside the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s JS Kaga, according to the South China Morning Post.

Flight operations, coordinated tactical training involving surface and air units, and maritime strike exercises are among the drills, according to the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet in a statement released Monday.

The drills are important in light of Russian and Chinese vessels passing through the Tsugaru Strait, which connects the Sea of Japan with the Pacific Ocean.

Despite the fact that the Tsugaru strait is used for international navigation and foreign ships passing through is not deemed illegal, Russia and China viewed the action as a “planned maneuver.” Following that, in mid-October, both countries conducted a joint practice in the Sea of Japan.

The USS Carl Vinson strike group commander, Rear Admiral Daniel Martin, said in a statement that by conducting normal operations with its allies and partners, the US was proving its unshakeable commitment to enforcing international law on the sea and in the air.

Analysts believe the joint practice between the US and Japan is intended to highlight their partnership in dealing with China.

According to Cheung Mong, an associate professor at Waseda University’s School of International Liberal Studies, the US Navy is promoting its alliance with Japan in reaction to recent activities by China and Russia, according to the South China Morning Post.

“The US and Japan have performed combined drills in the South China Sea numerous times since last year,” he said, “but this is the first time China and Russia have staged a joint [naval]drill in recent years.”

“Both the United States and Japan have endeavored to showcase their partnerships when dealing with China,” Cheung continued. “The United States hopes that Japan will play an active role in the Taiwan contingency, while Tokyo wants Washington’s backing in the Diaoyu (Senkaku) Islands issue.”

The Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea have been a source of contention between China and Japan. For decades, China has claimed sovereignty over the Senkaku Islands, also known as the Diaoyu Islands, which are managed by Tokyo.

