Days after receiving the second COVID-19 vaccine shot, a student died.

A 16-year-old girl died of blood clots in her lungs days after receiving her second COVID-19 vaccine dosage in late October in Thailand’s Lampang district.

After receiving her follow-up dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccination on Oct. 27, the unnamed youngster died of thrombosis — blood clots clogging blood arteries — in both lungs, according to The Bangkok Post, citing the death certificate given by the hospital.

The teen, who received her immunization as part of the government’s COVID-19 student vaccination program, had no major side effects after her first Pfizer inoculation on Oct. 6, according to her 48-year-old father Thanphit Sakunmat.

The girl, on the other hand, had a fever a day after receiving her second dose. Other symptoms followed, including diarrhea, vomiting, swallowing difficulty, and weariness.

On the third day, the girl’s vomiting got more acute, resulting in stomach pain and increased exhaustion, according to her father.

After experiencing breathing issues, the youngster was brought to the hospital, but she was subsequently pronounced dead after being treated in an intensive care unit.

Prior to her death, it was unknown if the girl had any pre-existing medical issues.

Specimens were gathered for testing after the student died. They’re also being investigated to see if the adolescent died as a result of the vaccine’s complications.

According to her father, if it is confirmed that the vaccine caused the symptoms that led to her death, the girl’s family plans to pursue financial compensation.

Following the teen’s death, injections of the second dosage of the vaccine for the girl’s mother and elder sister, which were scheduled for Nov. 22, have been postponed, he noted.

Only three deaths have been shown to be directly linked to COVID-19 immunizations, according to Dr. Chawetsan Namwat, director of the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division.

The first two deaths were due to thrombosis caused by low platelet counts after immunization, while the third patient fell into shock due to severe allergic reactions to the vaccine, according to Namwat.

In a similar example, a 34-year-old woman died from a rare blood clotting disorder after receiving the first dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccine in New South Wales, Australia.

As of Sunday, Thailand had reported 1.98 million COVID-19 infections and 9,703 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the United States has more than 46.4 million people.