Days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, a 37-year-old woman died of a hemorrhage.

A 37-year-old woman died in India on Monday, just days after receiving the Covishield vaccine.

The woman, named as Divya Nair, was admitted to a private hospital in Kerala’s southern state after suffering an intracerebral hemorrhage. Her spouse stated the woman from Pathanamthitta suffered from a headache and body pain after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 2, and that her health worsened over time.

Jinu Kumar, Nair’s husband, said the vaccine was given to her at a government clinic. He claimed that the vaccine caused adverse effects that killed his wife, and he went to the local police and district officials to demand an investigation into her death.

“She was sent to a private hospital after a few days. Her health problems worsened, and an MRI scan on Aug. 14 revealed bleeding in her brain. On the same day, she was transferred to a private hospital in Kochi and underwent two procedures. She was sent to a private hospital in Tiruvalla on August 19. Her condition deteriorated as a result of the immunization. According to The New Indian Express, Kumar added, “We have filed a complaint demanding an investigation into her death.”

AstraZeneca’s jab is now available in India as Covishield. It is the most extensively used vaccination in the country, having been administered over 486 million times as of last week.

“The reason of death has yet to be determined. “After the woman’s relatives voiced the possibility that her illness worsened after she had the vaccine, I requested an inquiry report,” district medical officer A.L. Sheeja told local media.

According to local newspaper Mathrubhumi, authorities stated an autopsy would be performed Tuesday at Kottayam Medical College.

The woman is the mother of a 7-year-old daughter.

According to data updated on Monday by the Union health ministry, India registered I25,072 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 160 days, while active cases fell to 333,924. In Kerala, there were 13,383 new cases out of the total number of cases. With 389 deaths each day, the country’s death toll has risen to 434,756.

The death of a 31-year-old pregnant lady was linked to COVID-19 vaccination issues last week, according to reports.

Mahima Mathew, a resident of Kerala's Kottayam district, died on Aug. 20 while in the first trimester of her pregnancy. Mathew received her first dose of Covishield on Aug. 6, after which she complained of terrible headaches, according to authorities.