Days after receiving an AstraZeneca vaccine, a woman died of rare blood clotting.

A woman from South Australia is said to have died from a rare blood clot days after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

On June 24, the 72-year-old woman, whose identity was withheld by the South Australian government, was given an AstraZeneca vaccination shot. On July 5, she was admitted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where she died the next day.

Prior to her death, the woman was diagnosed with thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), according to Emily Kirkpatrick, South Australia’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer. The AstraZeneca injection had previously been related to a rare blood clotting disease.

According to ABC News, Kirkpatrick continued, “[It’s] really, very sad, and our sympathies are with her family during this very difficult time.”

Despite the fatality, the top public health officer urged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to seek medical attention if they experience TTS-related symptoms.

“The symptoms are a headache, a sudden onset headache that does not go away with conventional analgesics, abdominal discomfort, leg pain, feeling odd, typically symptoms start around day four, day five onwards,” she explained. “If you are unable to visit your doctor and are experiencing symptoms, please go to the emergency room.”

A study published in the science magazine Nature on Wednesday by a team of researchers from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, connected a handful of amino acids to the odd vaccine-related blood clots.

The blood samples from five persons aged 35 to 72 who acquired immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) after receiving an AstraZeneca vaccination were analyzed in the Canadian study.

The platelet and clotting reactions of the five patients were then compared to those of ten people who had VITT as a result of a blood-thinning medicine called heparin and ten healthy people. The study discovered that eight surface amino acids were targeted by critical antibodies, resulting in VITT.

To fight COVID-19, the AstraZeneca injection uses modified cold viruses to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies and protective white blood cells. However, some people may experience an autoimmune reaction that causes antibodies to bind to a blood component with exceptional power. Blood clots are formed as a result of this.

“That’s where the forest fire starts,” says the narrator. These amino acids are critical for VITT but not for [heparin-induced thrombocytopenia], according to Ishac Nazy, one of the study’s authors. Brief News from Washington Newsday.