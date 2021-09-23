Days after China, Taiwan submits an application to join the Pacific Trade Agreement.

Officials revealed Thursday that Taiwan has filed to join a key trans-Pacific trade agreement, days after China said it wants to join as well.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which was signed by 11 Asia-Pacific countries in 2018, is the region’s largest free-trade agreement, accounting for about 13.5 percent of world GDP.

According to cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng, “the majority of (the CPTPP’s) member nations are Taiwan’s significant trade partners, accounting for over 24 percent of Taiwan’s international commerce.”

“Taiwan cannot remain isolated from the rest of the world; it must become a part of the regional economy.”

The US initially led negotiations for the broad trade agreement in order to expand its influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

It was also intended to keep China out, as it has its own regional trade agreement.

However, in 2017, former President Donald Trump, who despises multilateral deals, backed out of the agreement.

The CPTPP, which comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Singapore, and Vietnam, is the successor to those talks.

Taiwan had been pressing for years to join the deal, but only made a formal application on Thursday.

The declaration by the island came less than a week after China announced that it had also formally requested to join the agreement.

Those wishing to join, like as the United Kingdom, must have the support of all of the trade pact’s members.

China’s proposal comes at a time when the country is at odds with a number of Western countries.

China must break a block on interactions with senior Australian lawmakers, Canberra warned on Thursday, if it wants to join.

Beijing, which considers the self-ruled democratic island to be its own territory and has threatened to grab it by force if necessary, is expected to oppose Taiwan’s application.

Any international contacts with Taiwan are frowned upon by China’s authoritarian officials.

Since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, who considers Taiwan as a sovereign nation, they have increased economic, military, and diplomatic pressure on the island.

Not Taipei, but all of the CPTPP countries have official diplomatic relations with Beijing.

However, as China’s threats towards Taiwan have grown, western powers have expressed solidarity for the island.

Tsai warned last month that Taiwan would face “political challenges” if it joined the CPTPP, but that regional allies such as Japan had welcomed Taipei’s willingness to participate.