Day 2021 in Nunavut: 10 Interesting Facts About Canada’s Arctic Territory

Every year on July 9, Nunavut Day recognizes Nunavut’s status as a separate Canadian territory. This Inuit homeland comprises approximately a fifth of Canada’s landmass and was once a part of the Northwest Territories, which was established in 1870.

Nunavut is a large territory in northern Canada that was formed by combining the eastern and western parts of the Northwest Territories. Nunavut Day commemorates the passage of two key Nunavut Acts, the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act of July 9, 1993, and the Nunavut Act on April 1, 1999, which led to the territory’s separation from the Northwest Territories.

Nunavut Day was first observed on April 1st, the formal date on which Nunavut became an independent territory. The celebrations were moved to July 9 in 2001 because the passage of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement was deemed to be more “historically significant” to the Nunavut people.

Nunavut Day is usually marked by speeches, picnics, games, and historical lectures. You could also sample traditional Inuit cuisine at this time.

To commemorate the occasion, here are some intriguing Nunavut facts that may entice you to visit.