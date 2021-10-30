Davidson and Mallett, two of Australia’s greatest cricketers, have died.

After the deaths of former greats Alan Davidson and Ashley Mallett within 24 hours of one other, Australian cricket was in grief on Saturday.

After a lengthy battle with disease, test spinner Mallett died at the age of 76, while great allrounder Alan Davidson died at the age of 92.

“One of cricket’s finest performers and most influential and beloved personalities,” said Davidson, a destructive left-arm fast bowler and hard-hitting lower-middle order hitter.

“Alan was a titan in our game,” Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein said.

“Not only as one of Australia’s and New South Wales’ greatest players, but also for the beneficial impact he had on the game as an administrator, mentor, and benefactor.”

Davidson made his Test debut against England during the 1953 Ashes tour and went on to play 44 Tests, taking 186 wickets at 20.53 with best figures of 7-93 and scoring 1,328 runs.

He was at his prime in the late 1950s and early 1960s, under the captaincy of close friend Richie Benaud, after overcoming a series of injuries.

Davidson was largely regarded as the game’s preeminent allrounder during a golden period for the Australian team, which included three Ashes series victories and successful tours of South Africa and India.

Between 1979 and 1984, he served as president of Cricket NSW for 33 years, as a Trustee of the Sydney Cricket Ground for 20 years, and as an Australian Test selector for five years.

Mallett was recognized as a modest man who made a big contribution to Australian cricket.

From his debut against England in 1968, he played 38 Tests, taking 132 wickets at an average of 29.84. He was nicknamed “Rowdy” as an ironic allusion to his gently spoken character.

With 8-59 against Pakistan in Adelaide in 1972, he still maintains the best stats by a finger spinner in Australia, but it was his efforts in India that were hailed as his best.

He grabbed 28 wickets on the 1969-70 trip, helping Australia win a series in India for the first time.

“Ashley Mallett was a fantastic player, a well-respected journalist, and a critically regarded novelist,” Freudenstein said.

“Not only as a player, but also as a prolific storyteller, he has kept the memories of some of the game’s best and most memorable moments in time for everyone to enjoy throughout the years.”

Mallett trained many talented spinners after his playing career ended, founding the Spin Australia program and the Spin Academy in Sri Lanka.

