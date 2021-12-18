David Frost, a Brexit negotiator, has resigned from the UK government.

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the cabinet on Saturday, capping a tumultuous week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that included a party revolt over new coronavirus restrictions and a humiliating by-election defeat.

Following speculations that he would be leaving his office in January, Frost, a close ally of the prime minister, tendered his resignation letter.

“It is sad that this proposal has become public this evening, and in the circumstances I believe it is proper for me to write to step down with immediate effect,” he wrote in the letter, which Johnson’s Downing Street office published.

Frost expressed his “concerns about the current direction of motion” on coronavirus rules and tax hikes to Johnson.

“Given everything you have achieved and contributed to this government,” Johnson said, he was “extremely sorry” to receive the resignation.

Frost had put in his resignation a week ago, but had been persuaded to stay on until the New Year, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Johnson is already reeling from a parliamentary revolt by 100 of his MPs over coronavirus measures, as well as the stunning loss of a 23,000-strong majority seat in a by-election.

This was partially because to a flurry of stories that his employees and associates had thrown parties last Christmas despite viral restrictions in place.

Johnson’s Conservatives’ loss in the by-election fueled speculation of a leadership challenge.

Frost recently came in second place in a poll of the most popular ministers conducted by ConservativeHome, a prominent blog read by grassroots Conservatives who could decide Johnson’s replacement.

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the main opposition Labour Party, claimed the resignation showed “a government in shambles just as the country confronts a tumultuous few weeks

“@BorisJohnson isn’t the right person for the job. We are entitled to more than this nonsense “she sent out a tweet

Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative MP, warned Johnson that he was in danger “To fulfill the promises and discipline of a true Conservative government, he is running out of time and friends.

He remarked on Twitter, “Lord Frost has made it clear, 100 Conservative backbenchers have made it apparent, but most importantly, the people of North Shropshire have made it clear.”

Arlene Foster, who resigned as Northern Ireland’s first minister due to the UK province’s post-Brexit trading arrangements, said it had “major ramifications.”

"Lord Frost's resignation from the Cabinet is a watershed moment for the Government, but it's a watershed moment for those of us who felt he'd deliver for Northern Ireland," she wrote.