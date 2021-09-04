Data Security Concerns Following the Leak of Indonesian President’s Vaccine Certificate

After the president’s coronavirus vaccine certificate was released and a huge test app appeared to be hacked, Indonesians expressed concerns about the security of their personal medical data on Saturday.

Indonesia has a terrible track record in terms of cyber security, with little online literacy and a history of data leaks.

Users who discovered his data on official vaccine-monitoring app PeduliLindungi leaked Joko Widodo’s vaccine certificate, which spread online and showed his redacted ID number and vaccination periods, according to the government.

“Using a vaccine check tool offered in Pedulilindungi, certain people have obtained Mr. Joko Widodo’s vaccine certificate,” an official statement said Friday.

Jakarta-based Ageng Wibowo, 39, expressed concern about the breach and advocated for stricter cyber security legislation.

“If a president’s data can be exposed, what about an ordinary individual like me?”

Widodo’s data was acquired via the General Commission of Elections website, according to officials from the Ministry of Communication and Information.

Following the incident, authorities have barred access to public officials’ data, according to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

Officials said that they were striving to improve the data security of PeduliLindungi subscribers.

The disclosure comes only days after vpnMentor researchers reported that the data of 1.3 million users of a government test-and-trace software had been exposed.

Passengers’ data and Covid-19 test results, according to the researchers, were among the information disclosed.

“Data breaches are increasingly common in Indonesia because of the country’s strong digital penetration, which is regrettably not accompanied by sufficient digital knowledge among people who manage the data,” said Alfons Tanujaya, a cyber-security analyst in Jakarta.

People also vented their frustrations online, with one user asking, “How many more huge cases do we need to establish that our country’s IT and data management is a failure?”

Hackers allegedly exposed the data of more than 200 million National Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) participants in May.