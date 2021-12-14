Data from South Africa Omicron can evade the COVID vaccine, but shots can keep you out of the hospital.

According to a statistical review in South Africa, 19 vaccinations appear to offer lesser levels of protection against getting the Omicron variety than prior strains, although they are still mainly successful in preventing hospitalizations.

According to Discovery Health CEO Dr. Ryan Noach, since Omicron was discovered last month, the variant has sparked an infectious outbreak across the country, accounting for more than 90% of all new cases.

The study looked at more than 211,000 positive COVID test results and was done by the South African Medical Research Council and Discovery Health, the country’s largest private health insurance. About 78,000 of the positive cases were Omicron, and 41% came from adults who had been fully immunized with the Pfizer vaccine.

According to data collected from November 15 to December 7, people who had two shots of the Pfizer vaccine had a 33 percent chance of avoiding infection with the variation. Compared to earlier in the pandemic, when 80 percent of people were protected against catching COVID-19, the protective capacities were drastically reduced.

During South Africa’s Omicron outbreak, the Pfizer vaccine provided improved protection against hospitalization, although the 70 percent protection is still less than the 93 percent protection provided during the Delta variant’s viral outbreak.

While the findings announced Tuesday are preliminary and have not been peer-reviewed, they are consistent with other early data about omicron’s behavior, such as the fact that it appears to be more easily transferred.

Researchers from all across the world are scrambling to figure out what Omicron’s implications are for the epidemic. Pfizer provided more details on Tuesday, stating that its investigational COVID-19 treatment pill, which is distinct from the vaccination, looks to be effective against the new strain.

The company also said that the full results of its 2,250-person trial corroborated the pill’s promising early anti-viral outcomes: When given soon after the onset of viral symptoms, the medicine reduced hospitalizations and fatalities in high-risk persons by roughly 89 percent. Separate laboratory research has revealed that the medication is still effective against the Omicron version.

South Africa has seen rapid expansion of the omicron virus in the weeks since it was discovered, with the virus concentrating in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. Over the last two weeks, the country’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen. This is a condensed version of the information.