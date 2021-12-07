Dare To Dream For Girls With A Rare Chance To Study Under Taliban Rule

When the Taliban overran Nawabad village in central Afghanistan, the local girls’ secondary school continued to teach, in sharp contrast to the rest of the country, where older girls are excluded from further education.

Because it is run by an NGO, the school has stayed accessible to teenage students, illustrating the paradoxes that are appearing across Afghanistan as the new rulers’ directives are carried out.

“When the (Taliban) saw the kids and classes, they were thrilled since we were all wearing our hijab,” Forozan, one of the young teachers, told AFP.

Despite promising a milder reign than during their first tenure in power in the 1990s, the Taliban have imposed significant restrictions on women and girls since seizing power in August.

Local Taliban authorities have been persuaded to reopen schools in some districts, but millions of females remain blocked off.

The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA), which has been involved in Afghanistan for four decades, runs the school in Nawabad.

It’s in Ghazni province, which the Taliban have long governed and where females’ education has been accepted.

The single lesson for girls and young women at another SCA-run project in Langar, another village in the district, is still going on.

“We had no hope that the Taliban would let the school continue when they conquered Kabul, yet they did,” Mahida, 18, said.

Her class is made up of 18-26 year olds who have fallen behind in school and are now preparing for end-of-year exams.

“We didn’t want to go to school because we were terrified. Because of the war, we were unable to leave our home “Mahida remarked.

All of the Langar girls aspire to further their education and become teachers, doctors, or engineers.

However, they have no idea if they will be able to take university entrance examinations.

Because of distance, poverty, early marriage, and conflict, many girls in Ghazni province were denied secondary education even before August.

Zahra, a 19-year-old aspiring engineer, attends a SCA-run session for students with gaps in their schooling six kilometers (four miles) away in the isolated village of Jangalak.

The Taliban permitted her and others’ education, while Islamic training took the place of civic pride and patriotism programs.

“When I go to school, I see the Taliban every day,” Zahra added. “They don’t seem to mind us.” Other female students who were previously enrolled in state-run schools have been stuck in the same building. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.