Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist, will remain in Myanmar prison despite the release of other media.

Danny Fenster, a 37-year-old American journalist, will remain in a Myanmar prison for the time being, despite the country’s recent release of other imprisoned journalists.

According to the Associated Press, Fenster’s pretrial custody was prolonged by a court on Thursday after he was detained in May on incitement allegations. According to his lawyer, Than Zaw Aung, Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online news outlet, although he was arrested in connection with his prior job as a reporter and copy editor for the website Myanmar Now.

Fenster left Myanmar Now in July 2020, and his lawyer is unaware of the reason for his detention. Myanmar’s military rulers have begun releasing 2,300 detainees linked to anti-military rallies, including several journalists.

“The Myanmar junta’s continued arrest of journalist Danny Fenster is unconscionable and unacceptably inhumane. Independent reporting on what’s going on in Myanmar shouldn’t be considered a crime, according to Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch’s deputy Asia director.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In Myanmar, an inciting offense carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

On May 24, Fenster was stopped at Yangon International Airport as he attempted to catch a flight to meet his family in the Detroit area of the United States.

At Thursday’s hearing at the special court at Yangon’s Insein Prison, Fenster’s lawyer told the Associated Press that the journalist was in good condition but appeared to have lost some weight. He requested that his wife send him food and medicine. The session was also attended by two consular officers from the US Embassy, according to the lawyer.

The next hearing is set on July 15, but the case will not go to trial then because the court is overburdened, he explained.

Fenster’s court appearance came a day after authorities began a release of about 2,300 prisoners who were charged in connection with protests that erupted after the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February. The new government has tried to silence independent news media by withdrawing their licenses and by arresting journalists.

Those released also included protesters. Most were being held on the same charge as Fenster. Because there is no official. This is a brief summary.