Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters photographer, was killed in a border fight with the Taliban.

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist for Reuters, and a top Afghan commander were killed in Taliban crossfire on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni commented, “We are urgently seeking more information, collaborating with authorities in the region.”

Afghanistan’s ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, expressed his sympathies because Siddiqui was an Indian national. “Deeply upset by the tragic news of a buddy, Danish Seddiqi, being killed in Kandahar last night,” he said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Afghan government forces fought Taliban rebels on Friday to reclaim a border crossing with Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the Taliban took control of the Spin Boldak crossing. Witnesses on the Pakistani side of the border reported seeing fierce fighting and bodies on Friday.

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, later tweeted that the government had retaken control of Spin Boldak.

Since the start of the final phase of the withdrawal of US and NATO soldiers from Afghanistan after a 20-year military presence, the Taliban have taken control of dozens of districts. The United States claims that it has completed 95 percent of its withdrawal.

Fawad Aman, Afghanistan’s deputy defense ministry spokesman, acknowledged the battle at Spin Boldak. The Associated Press also obtained video of Taliban fighters receiving treatment in a hospital in Chaman, Pakistan’s border town.

The Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship is filled with suspicion. Afghanistan frequently accuses Pakistan of providing safe harbor to the Afghan Taliban, whose leadership is based in Quetta, the provincial capital of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province. Baluchistan also includes the Chaman border crossing, which is located near Spin Boldak.

In the past, Afghanistan and the United States have chastised Pakistan for allowing Taliban members to enter the country for medical treatment. Nearly 2 million Afghan refugees live in Pakistan, having fled their nation after decades of strife.

Pakistan has used its clout with the Taliban to force the terrorists into talks with the US and Afghan authorities.

In the most recent wave of accusations, Afghanistan’s vice president, Amrullah Saleh, tweeted that Pakistan’s air force had cautioned the Afghan army and air force against attempting to drive the Taliban out of Spin Boldak, an allegation Pakistan denied.

Pakistan responded with a statement claiming that 40 Afghan forces had crossed the border. This is a condensed version of the information.