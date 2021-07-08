Dancing Cactus Toy Sings a Cocaine-Related Polish Rap Song

After it was discovered that a cactus plush toy was singing a Polish rap song with references to drugs and murder, a big Taiwanese store is evaluating the sale of the toy.

The otherwise innocuous-looking dancing toy is manufactured in China and is available for free on Amazon.

Concerns regarding the toy’s suitability for youngsters were initially reported by Taiwan News. According to a website report published on July 4, a Polish mother noticed the singing cactus on a recent shopping excursion in Taichung’s main city.

The cactus toy is sold by Carrefour, a French multinational corporation with a significant presence in Taiwan. Carrefour’s version features three tunes, one of which is reported to be Cypis’ 32-year-old Polish rapper “Gdzie jest biay wgorz?”

There are references to cocaine in the X-rated lyrics, which appear to allude to withdrawal symptoms.

The first lyric of the rap song, according to online translations, is “The only thing in my thoughts is five grams of cocaine.”

In another song, Cypis sings, “I’m afraid I’m going to die if I don’t snort anything soon.”

On Carrefour’s website, the plush toy costs 359 New Taiwan dollars ($12.80). It’s not accessible right now.

A keyword search for the item on online stores turned up a lot of results. They produced toy versions with 120 tunes on them, including “Happy Birthday.”

